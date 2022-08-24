Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series receives another One UI Watch 4.5 beta update with several bug fixes

While Samsung’s latest Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, launched with One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5, the older Galaxy Watch 4 series is yet to receive the update. Samsung has been testing the update for a while now and has released five beta builds so far, giving users a chance to experience the new QWERTY keyboard, accessibility features, and more ahead of the stable rollout. The fifth One UI Watch 4.5 beta update rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic late last month, bringing several bug fixes and improvements. Now, Samsung is rolling out another bug fix update on the beta channel.

The sixth One UI Watch 4.5 beta update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic addresses several issues on both the Bluetooth and LTE variants of the Wear OS smartwatches. According to the changelog shared on Samsung’s community forums (via Reddit), the update brings the following changes:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI Watch 4.5 beta 6 (vZVH2) changelog

BT: Bugs that have been fixed Improved the issue that the text is disappeared during entering text when automatic suggestion text is set to On Fixed reset issue when entering Watch only mode during exercise Changed power saving mode concept Automatically wakes up when the battery is charged to 15% or more Improved to clearly recognize when entering power saving mode

LTE: Bugs that have been fixed Improved the issue that disaster messages over 255 bytes cannot be received Fixed reset issue when entering Watch only mode during exercise Fixed failure issue when TMO user sends E911 call while roaming to ATT network Update Flashlight App



If you’re already running a previous build of One UI Watch 4.5 beta on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you should receive the latest beta update soon. However, if you’re not enrolled in the beta program, you will have to submit an application via the Samsung Members app to receive the beta update.

Source: Samsung Community forums

Via: Reddit