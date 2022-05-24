Samsung will soon let Galaxy Watch 4 owners test drive new software features

Samsung regularly runs One UI beta programs for Galaxy phones, allowing power users to try out the new software builds ahead of the public release. There hasn’t been a similar program for the company’s smartwatches so far. But that changes today as the company has just announced the One UI Watch Beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The One UI Watch Beta program will kick off on June 2. Initially, it will be limited to South Korea, but as we have seen with One UI betas for Galaxy phones, it will likely expand to more markets down the road. Interested Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users will be able to participate in the program via the Samsung Members app. Users will have to tap on the beta program banner, which will appear on the app’s home screen, and fill in the required details. Samsung will also release a beta version of the Galaxy Watch 4 plugin.

The beta program will give Galaxy Watch 4 owners early access to upcoming features and changes. However, Samsung isn’t telling us just yet what new features will be made available in the first beta.

Samsung says that if you decide to leave the beta program, you won’t be able to rejoin. It also recommends taking a full backup of your important data before installing the beta software.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series has kept getting better with new software updates. It recently received Google Assistant support, which is currently rolling out in ten markets. Up until now, users only had access to Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 users can now also stream music from the YouTube Music app, which previously wasn’t possible.

Are you going to participate in the Galaxy Watch beta program? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Samsung Community

Via: TizenHelp