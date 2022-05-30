Galaxy Watch 4 owners are facing high battery drain and pairing issues after installing Google Assistant

Google and Samsung finally brought Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4 series last week. But it looks like some users aren’t having a great experience so far, with complaints of unusually high battery drain and frequent disconnection already starting to pile up.

According to multiple Reddit threads, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic owners are facing connection issues after installing Google Assistant. In some cases, users are unable to repair their Galaxy Watch 4 to the phone, leaving them with no choice but to perform a hard reset and set up the watch from scratch.

“I enabled Google Assistant yesterday,” writes u/iadorebrandon, “and when I woke up today, the watch was unable to pair with my phone. I guess I’ll have to reset the watch.”

“My phone no longer has my watch listed as a device in the Wear app. If I try to click add,” said u/SnooBeans6722, “it asks me to pair it like it is pairing to a new phone, and asks me to wipe my watch, (which I don’t particularly want to do because it is a pain setting up all the cards on Samsung pay again).”

The issue doesn’t seem to affect everyone though. For example, Pranob and I haven’t run into any connection issues after installing Google Assistant.

In addition to connection issues, users are also reporting high battery drain after activating the “Hey Google” hotword. Google does mention during the setup that activating the hotword detection will result in faster battery drain so this isn’t entirely surprising. You can disable “Hey Google” by heading to Settings > Google > Assistant on your Galaxy Watch 4.

Have you run into any connectivity issues or noticed a high battery drain after installing Google Assistant on your Galaxy Watch 4? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit (1), (2), (3)

Via: Android Police, The Verge