Grab the Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150 in this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are the great deals. If you’re looking to snag a smartwatch to go with your Android smartphone, you’re in luck. Samsung is offering an irresistible discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth model has dropped $100 at Amazon, bringing it down to $149. That beats the previous lowest price by $30 and marks a new all-time low. All sizes and variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 are discounted for Prime Day.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Wear OS-powered smartwatch on the market. And it’s the only smartwatch (besides the Montblanc Summit 3) that runs Wear OS 3 out of the box. It packs a bright, punch display, a fast chipset, a plethora of watch faces, and a rich ecosystem of apps. The Galaxy Watch 4 also offers a comprehensive set of health and fitness features, including continuous heart rate tracking, ECG, blood pressure measurement, body composition analysis, sleep tracking, and a wide variety of sports modes. It now also supports Google Assistant.

I have been using the Galaxy Watch 4 for the last three months, and I’m quite impressed with its capabilities and exhaustive fitness features. The only thing I’m not fond of is battery life, as it struggles to get me through more than a day and a half on a single charge.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is set to get even better with the upcoming One UI Watch 4.5 update based on Wear OS 3.5, which will add a new QWERTY keyboard, new watchfaces, dual-SIM support, and more.