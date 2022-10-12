Grab the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150 during Prime Early Access Sale

You can’t talk about the best smartwatches without mentioning the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 is more than a year old at this point, but it has aged well. The new Galaxy Watch 5 is only marginally better than the Galaxy Watch 4, meaning you can still pick up the older model at a discount and won’t miss out on anything major. And with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can save up to $110 on this excellent Wear OS watch.

The 40mm Bluetooth-only version of the Galaxy Watch 4 is down to just $150 on Amazon. That’s $100 off the original price. Meanwhile, the 44mm Bluetooth-only model in Black color is currently available for $180, down $110 from its original price. Similarly, the LTE models are also seeing big price drops, with the 44mm LTE variant in Green color slipping to $212 from $339.

At this killer price, the Galaxy Watch 4 is hard to beat, especially when you consider the hardware and features it offers. It’s powered by the powerful Exynos W920 chipset, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The watch provides an exhaustive set of health and wellness features, including stress monitoring, continuous heart rate tracking, ECG, blood pressure measurement, advanced sleep tracking, and body composition analysis.

The Galaxy Watch 4’s AMOLED display offers punchy colors and gets plenty bright to remain visible even under direct sunlight. It runs Wear OS 3 out of the box, and the good news is that it’s promised to get four years of software support. It recently received Wear OS 3.5 update based on One UI 4.5, which added many new enhancements and features, including new watchfaces, a QWERTY keyboard, dual-SIM support, and more.

The only downside of the Galaxy Watch 4 is its average battery life — you’ll need to charge it daily.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also heavily discounted during Prime Early Access Sale. You can pick up this premium watch with a rotating bezel for just $219.