Galaxy Watch 4 Amazon listing reveals pricing and availability details

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series is shaping up to be pretty exciting. It will be the first to run the new unified Wear OS platform that both Samsung and Google jointly developed. Samsung has already showcased the regular Galaxy Watch 4 running the new One UI Watch software, and we know there’s a Classic model in the works, too. Samsung has yet to set a launch date in stone, but we have been seeing reports that it might happen on August 11. Ahead of the rumored launch date, the entire Galaxy Watch 4 series has leaked in its full glory, revealing its design, specifications, and probable pricing.

Several listings of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have popped up on Amazon Canada (via WinFuture). In total, there are four models, and all of them are currently available for pre-order. The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is listed for $309.85, while the Galaxy Watch Classic in 42mm size goes for $427.73.

As per Amazon listings, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come in two sizes, 42mm and 44mm, and sport a 1.19-inch display. It will offer a range of fitness tracking features, including body composition analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. In terms of connectivity, it comes with built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support. It will be water-resistant and packs a 247mAh battery.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic listings, on the other hand, reveal that the watch will come in 44mm and 46mm sizes, and feature a rotating bezel, stainless steel body, two side buttons, and silicone bands. The Classic model differs only in terms of the build quality and design. Under the hood, it’s pretty much identical to the regular model.

Although we can’t confirm the veracity of these listings, they are pretty much in line with the previous leaks and reports. As such, we’re inclined to believe what we see in these listings is true. However, we’re not totally sold on the pricing part. In any case, with the Galaxy Unpacked event reportedly taking place on August 11, we won’t have to wait too long to learn about exact availability and pricing.