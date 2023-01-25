Samsung announced an update for the Galaxy Watch's Camera Controller app early this month to give users access to zoom controls on the smartwatch. The update arrived with firmware version R910XXU1AWA3 for the Galaxy Watch 5 shortly after the announcement, bringing camera zoom controls, January 2023 security patches, and a new device diagnostics tool to Samsung's latest Wear OS smartwatch. Samsung has now started rolling out a similar update for the older Galaxy Watch 4.

According to user reports on Reddit, Samsung has released a fresh software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 (firmware version R860XXU1GWA3). It brings the new Camera Controller feature, allowing users to adjust the camera zoom level on their smartwatches by rotating the bezel or using the pinch-to-zoom gesture.

Screenshot via u/Enjinr on Reddit

The update also includes a new device diagnostics tool that will help users "check the proper performance of the Galaxy Watch's battery status, touch screen function, etc. on the connected phone," using updated versions of the Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable apps. Sadly, the changelog mentioned in the screenshot doesn't reveal whether the update includes the latest security patches. Samsung has yet to update its official update bulletin, so we can't confirm the security patch level.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 R860XXU1GWA3 update changelog

New Camera Controller feature added Change zoom on your phone camera remotely through pinching in or out on the screen, or through rotating the bezel. *This feature is only supported on flagship models released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1.

Samsung Members A new "Connected device diagnostics" option has been added to check the proper performance of the Galaxy Watch's battery status, touch screen functions, etc. on the connected phone. *Please update Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable app to the latest versions for using the 'Connected device diagnostics' feature.

Stability and reliability The stability has been improved.



Have you received the latest update on your Galaxy Watch 4? Does it include the January 2023 security patches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Reddit