Latest Galaxy Watch 4 update brings new watch faces, gesture controls, and enhanced fall detection

In August this year, Samsung hosted its most significant Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The company unveiled its latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — at the event, along with the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Today, Samsung hosted a follow-up Galaxy Unpacked event where it announced a couple of new features for the Galaxy Watch 4.

Since August, Samsung has rolled out a couple of software updates for the Galaxy Watch 4. However, none of the previous updates have added any significant new features to the Wear OS smartwatches. That changes today, as Samsung is now rolling out a major software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The latest update brings a host of new watch faces to the smartwatches, a new gesture control feature, and enhanced fall detection.

The update has reportedly started rolling (via TizenHelp) out to Galaxy Watch 4 users in South Korea, and it should roll out in more regions in the next few days. As mentioned earlier, the update includes several new watch faces and it even includes a new option that lets you use GIFs as watch faces.

The update also packs a fix for the heart rate tracking issue that was introduced in a previous release. In addition, it enhances the fall detection feature with a new sensitivity option, brings gesture support for additional actions, a new mute button to mute calls, and enhancements for the AR Emoji, Together, Bitmoji, and Cute Character features.

The update reportedly has the firmware version R8**XXU1DUJA and measures 477MB in size. If you haven’t received it yet, you can manually check for it by heading to the software update section in the Galaxy Wearable app.

What do you think of the new Galaxy Watch 4 watch faces and features? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.