Latest Galaxy Watch 4 update improves Samsung Health, brings March security patch

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Wear OS-powered smartwatches on the market right now. It also remains the only smartwatch to run Wear OS 3 out of the box. Packed with the best-in-class hardware, the Galaxy Watch 4 has kept getting better over time with timely software updates. The watch is now picking up a fresh update which brings a couple of new improvements.

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 4. The update carries build number R870XXU1FVC8 and weighs 356.99MB. So far, the rollout has gone live in the US, with more regions to follow suit in the coming days.

Screenshot credit: Reddit user u/goodhomesforrent

As far as new changes are concerned, the update brings some enhancements to the Samsung Health function. However, Samsung’s official changelog doesn’t go into detail about exactly what kind of improvements are in store. The update also bumps the security patch level to March 2022. It appears to be a minor update as besides these changes, the changelog doesn’t mention anything new.

Update changelog:

Enhanced Samsung Health Function

Improved system stability and reliability

If you own a Galaxy Watch 4, keep an eye out for the new software update. To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone head to Watch Settings > Watch software update. Or, navigate to Settings > Software update on your Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 received a big update back in February, which brought an advanced interval target feature for cyclists and runners, a sleep coaching program, new watch faces and customization options, new body composition insights, etc. In a future update, the Galaxy Watch 4 will also receive the ability to stream music in the YouTube Music app and Google Assistant support.

