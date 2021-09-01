Galaxy Watch 4 update brings Samsung Health to Settings and more

Samsung has started rolling out the first post-launch software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The update adds the Samsung Health feature to Settings, introduces a new cancel button for automatic workout detection, and more.

According to Tizen Help, the update has started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the US, Europe, and the UK. It has the firmware version R8**XXU1BUH9, and it measures 305.16MB. Although the update’s changelog only mentions that it brings stability and reliability improvements, it does include a couple of noteworthy changes.

The first and most important change is that the update adds Samsung Health to the watch settings. As mentioned in our One UI Watch review, Samsung’s latest smartwatches do come with Samsung Health pre-installed. But the feature isn’t available within Settings, as on older Tizen-powered Galaxy smartwatches. With this update, you can now access all Samsung Health features in Settings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series comes with a new feature that automatically detects when you start working out and tracks your workout. While it is quite a convenient addition, it could get a bit annoying for users who want to track their workouts manually. To address this issue, Samsung has added a new button with the latest update that lets you easily cancel automatic workout detection with a single tap.

The update also adds volume controls to the quick settings panel, letting you easily control media volume, improvements for calorie measurements for cycling exercises, and some stability improvements. As mentioned earlier, the update has already started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the US, Europe, and the UK. It should reach all users in the coming days.