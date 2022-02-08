Galaxy Watch 4 update brings interval target feature, sleep coaching, and improved body composition insights

Ahead of the Galaxy S22 series launch, Samsung has announced a new software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, bringing enhanced health features and customizations. The latest software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic adds advanced interval training for cyclists and runners, a sleep coaching program, and new body composition insights.

The new interval target feature allows cyclists and runners to pre-set the duration, distance, and a number of sets for a workout. After that, the Galaxy Watch 4 guides you through a custom intensity training session that includes both high-intensity and low-intensity workouts.

Next up, there’s a new sleep coaching program. The program tracks your sleep patterns for seven days and assigns a sleep symbol animal (shown below) representing your sleep style. Once that’s done, it will provide you with a four to five-week sleep coaching program to help you improve your sleep quality. This includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance, and sleep reports.

The new update also improves body composition insights. In addition, the Samsung Health app will now show new body composition insights powered by Centr, a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth. Users will get a 30-day free trial for Centr, after which they will have to pay for a subscription.

Meanwhile, Samsung plans to expand blood pressure monitoring and ECG (electrocardiogram) features to eleven new countries, including Canada, South Africa, and Vietnam. These features will start rolling out to users in these countries in March and will be available via the Samsung Health app.

Finally, the update allows users to customize their watch faces with additional colors and digital clock fonts. In addition, Samsung is also adding two new strap colors: burgundy and cream, and two new watch straps: the new Fabric Band and Link Bracelet.

The new software update will start rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic from February 10 and will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app. Meanwhile, new watch straps will be available for purchase in late February.