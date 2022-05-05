New Galaxy Watch 4 update brings stability improvements and May 2022 patches

Still no Google Assistant support, though

Samsung has started rolling out a fresh software update for the Galaxy Watch 4. While you’d expect the update to finally bring Google Assistant support to the Wear OS smartwatches, sadly, that’s not the case. Instead, the update only packs some system stability improvements and the latest security patches.

According to user reports on Reddit, the latest software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 (firmware version R8x0XXU1FVD4) has already started reaching users. It measures around 100MB and brings system stability and reliability improvements. As shown in the attached screenshot, the changelog also states that the update applies stabilization codes for watch operation. But we’re not sure what that means.

In addition, Samsung’s website states that the software update bumps the Galaxy Watch 4 to the May 2022 security patch level. Unfortunately, the changelog makes no mention of Google Assistant support, and users who have installed the update confirm that the feature is nowhere to be seen. Therefore, we’ll likely have to wait a few more weeks for Samsung to finally roll out Google Assistant support to its Wear OS smartwatches.

If you’re not in the loop, the changelog for the previous software update for the Verizon variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 included mentions of Google Assistant support. However, the update did not enable the feature when it reached users. Verizon promptly removed all mentions of Google Assistant from the changelog soon after it was first spotted. A few days later, Samsung published a new ad highlighting Google Assistant on its Wear OS smartwatches, leading many to believe that Google Assistant support would finally go live with the following update. But, it’s still not live in the latest software release.

Currently, the latest Galaxy Watch 4 update appears to be rolling out to users in the US. But it should reach users in other regions over the coming days.

Have you received the update on your Galaxy Watch 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit, Samsung