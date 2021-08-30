Turn your Galaxy Watch 4 into a Walkie Talkie with Samsung’s new app

Before Wear OS 3 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series was officially announced, it was rumored that the company was working on a walkie-talkie feature. Now, Samsung’s WalkieTalkie app has been released on the Google Play Store, and it allows two users to have a conversation with just their watch. Only Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 owners can use it to talk to one another, and you can’t use previous watches from the company either.

A Walkie Talkie feature has existed on Apple Watches for a while, though it’s likely not that useful of a feature, in my opinion. It’s a bit gimmicky, and you still need to actually pair it with someone else’s smartwatch with a pin code. Samsung recommends running the Walkie Talkie app for the first time while the watch is connected to your phone, though it can work independently of your phone. All you need to do is pair it with a nearby friend’s smartwatch, and then you can hold down the microphone button to transmit your voice.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series comes with Samsung’s One UI Watch on top of Wear OS 3 built in partnership with Google. This is the first time we’re seeing the new version of Wear OS being implemented on a smartwatch, albeit with a custom skin on top. Both smartwatches feature the Exynos W920 5nm chipset, for both good performance and good battery life. All of Google’s redesigned smartwatch apps have debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4 series too, and you get all of Samsung’s first-party applications on top of that.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is likely one of the best Wear OS watches yet, and features like this solidify it as a versatile smartwatch for everyone. A Walkie Talkie app is not the most useful feature in my opinion, but it can be fun to play around with, and someone will likely find use out of it.