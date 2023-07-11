Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $160 $280 Save $120 The Galaxy Watch 5 is an amazing smartwatch that offers excellent style and lots of features. The watch is currently on sale for Prime Day, knocking a whopping 43% off its MSPR for a limited time. $160 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out right now and for good reasons. You get a classy smartwatch that looks sleek and is made from quality materials. Furthermore, you can rely on Samsung to keep the watch updated with the latest software and features. Best of all, this Prime Day deal drops this smartwatch to its lowest price ever, making it an absolute steal. Be sure to grab it while you can because you don't want to miss this opportunity on one of the hottest smartwatch deals of the summer.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 5?

Samsung's been making smartwatches for years, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is one of its best offerings yet, bringing a refined design, with lots of technology and excellent software features. The 40mm watch has a beautiful and bright AMOLED display that's protected by Sapphire and surrounded by a sturdy and lightweight aluminum frame.

The watch packs a ton of sensors, giving it the ability to track all the vitals you'd want like heart rate, stress, sleep, and popular fitness activities. Of course, it can also track your location, and keep you dialed in with alert notifications from your connected smartphone. Also, if you like to add a little personality to your watch, you can always swap out the bands, with a wide array of watch band options available. If you've been meaning to get yourself a new smartwatch or even grab your first one, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 5.