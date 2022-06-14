Samsung is reportedly doubling the charging speed on the Galaxy Watch 5 series

I’ve been using the Galaxy Watch 4 regularly for about six months. In that time, I haven’t faced any significant issues with the smartwatch. But, there’s one thing that I absolutely don’t like about it — its slow charging speed. I’ve tried several workarounds to get the watch to charge faster, but with limited success. Switching the watch off or enabling Airplane Mode while charging seem to offer the best results. But I’m not a fan of doing so every other day, especially since I forget to disable Airplane Mode after charging more often than I’d like to admit. If you’re in the same boat, you’d be glad to know that Samsung is reportedly addressing this issue with its upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

According to new FCC listings of the upcoming smartwatches, Samsung will offer 10W fast charging support on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. While that might not seem fast, it’s nearly double what Samsung offered on the Galaxy Watch 4 series, so it should result in a significant improvement.

The FCC listings also confirm some of the details we’ve learned about the Galaxy Watch 5 series over the last few weeks. As per the listings, Samsung will offer three Wear OS watches in the upcoming lineup with the model numbers SM-R900, SM-R910, and SM-R920. These model numbers refer to two size variants of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 (SM-R900 and SM-R910) and a single variant of the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (SM-R920). The listings also confirm that the watches offer Bluetooth support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Based on previous leaks, we also know that the Galaxy Watch 5 series will pack larger batteries, and the ‘Pro’ variant could feature sapphire glass and a titanium case.

Samsung still hasn’t shared official details about the Galaxy Watch 5 series. However, we expect the company to share some details in the weeks leading up to the launch. Speaking of which, we don’t have a definite launch date yet, but Samsung could unveil the new smartwatch lineup alongside its next-gen foldables sometime in August.

Source: FCC (1,2,3)

Via: 9to5Google