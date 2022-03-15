Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will reportedly have a larger battery

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 series back in August, which marked a return to Google’s Wear OS platform after Samsung used its own Tizen software for several years. Assuming the company sticks to a yearly release schedule, the Galaxy Watch 5 series might show up in the latter half of this year, and now we might have our first detail about the watches.

SamMobile claims that the smaller Galaxy Watch 5 (model number SM-R900) will ship with a rated battery capacity of 276mAh, citing an unspecified “regulatory filing.” If true, that would make the battery slightly larger than the battery in the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, which has a capacity of 247mAh. Reviews for the smaller Galaxy Watch 4 often cited poor battery life as a concern — I didn’t have too much of an issue with battery life when I tried the smaller Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (which has the same battery), but stretching to last two days on a single charge is certainly tough.

There’s no information yet about what battery Samsung will use for the larger Galaxy Watch 5, or any other info besides the battery for the smaller watch. It’s also not clear if the larger battery will require a larger watch frame, which could be annoying for anyone with smaller wrists looking to upgrade — there aren’t many options for compact smartwatches.

The 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 have a 5nm Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a slew of sensors to monitor health information. The larger model is equipped with a 1.36-inch round display and a 361mAh battery, while the smaller watch has a 1.19-inch display and 247mAh battery. The watches mainly use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, but Samsung also sells LTE models with the ability to connect to cellular networks.

Source: SamMobile