Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5

While it’s just been over a month since Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Watch 5, Woot already has the Wear OS smartwatch on clearance. The Amazon-owned retailer is currently offering both the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 at a discount. If you’ve held back on the purchase so far, now would be a great time to get yourself a shiny new smartwatch.

You can get your hands on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, which usually retails for $280, for just $250 right now. The watch is available in three colorways — Graphite case with Graphite strap, Pink Gold case with Pink Gold band, and Silver case with Bora Purple strap. On the other hand, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 is available for just $290 ($20 off retail price) in three color combinations — Graphite case with Graphite strap, Sapphire case with Sapphire strap, and Silver case with White band.

For the unaware, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs an Exynos W920 dual-core chipset paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 40mm variant features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal Glass and a 284mAh battery, while the 44mm model features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal Glass and a larger 410mAh battery.

Both models come with a durable Armor Aluminum case, 20mm sports bands, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatches offer support for a host of fitness tracking features, including ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, temperature monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis. The Galaxy Watch 5 runs One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, which brings several new software features, like a full-sized QWERTY keyboard and new watch faces.

Will you order the Galaxy Watch 5 at this discounted price, or will you wait till the holiday season in the hopes of getting it at an even lower price? Let us know in the comments section below.