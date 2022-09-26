Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5
September 26, 2022 6:43am Comment

Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5

While it’s just been over a month since Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Watch 5, Woot already has the Wear OS smartwatch on clearance. The Amazon-owned retailer is currently offering both the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 at a discount. If you’ve held back on the purchase so far, now would be a great time to get yourself a shiny new smartwatch.

You can get your hands on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, which usually retails for $280, for just $250 right now. The watch is available in three colorways — Graphite case with Graphite strap, Pink Gold case with Pink Gold band, and Silver case with Bora Purple strap. On the other hand, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 is available for just $290 ($20 off retail price) in three color combinations — Graphite case with Graphite strap, Sapphire case with Sapphire strap, and Silver case with White band.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Get your hands on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for just $250 on Woot right now!

For the unaware, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs an Exynos W920 dual-core chipset paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 40mm variant features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal Glass and a 284mAh battery, while the 44mm model features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal Glass and a larger 410mAh battery.

    The 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours for just $290 right now!

Both models come with a durable Armor Aluminum case, 20mm sports bands, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatches offer support for a host of fitness tracking features, including ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, temperature monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis. The Galaxy Watch 5 runs One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, which brings several new software features, like a full-sized QWERTY keyboard and new watch faces.

Will you order the Galaxy Watch 5 at this discounted price, or will you wait till the holiday season in the hopes of getting it at an even lower price? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags DealdealsSamsungSamsung Galaxy Watch 5

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments