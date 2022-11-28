Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Although Amazon offered amazing deals on Samsung's Wear OS smartwatches during its Black Friday sale, the retailer has kicked things up a notch for Cyber Monday. With the following Cyber Monday combos, you can grab the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price yet and get a free charger with your purchase. You also have the option to pick up a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in a similar bundle.

  • Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with 35W Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $229.99 $309.98 Save $79.99

    Save 25% on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth) and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with the smartwatch.

    $229.99 at Amazon
  • Blue Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with 35W Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $259.99 $339.98 Save $79.99

    Save 23% on the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth) and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with your purchase.

    $259.99 at Amazon

The Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 are the cheapest models you can get at $229.99 and $259.99, respectively. But if you want LTE connectivity, you should purchase the LTE models by following the links below.

  • Graphite Galaxy Watch 5 with 35W Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE) + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $259.99 $359.99 Save $100

    Buy the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE) at a 27% discount and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with the smartwatch.

    $259.99 at Amazon
  • Blue Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with 35W Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $289.99 $389.98 Save $99.99

    Save $100 on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 LTE and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with your purchase.

    $289.99 at Amazon

Those looking for something a bit more affordable will be glad to know that Amazon also has a similar offer on the older Galaxy Watch 4. You can grab the smartwatch for just $169.99 and get the same charger for free by following the link below. Alternatively, you can purchase Samsung's flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at a $80 discount and get a 35W charger with the earbuds.

  • Black Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $169.99 $279.98 Save $109.99

    Buy the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth) at an insanely low price of $169.99 and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall charger with your new smartwatch.

    $169.99 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 35W Duo Wall Charger on white background.
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + 35W Duo Wall Charger
    $179.99 $259.98 Save $79.99

    Save $80 on Samsung's latest flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and get a 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger for free.

    $179.99 at Amazon

