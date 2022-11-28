You can also buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a deep discount and get a free charger

Although Amazon offered amazing deals on Samsung's Wear OS smartwatches during its Black Friday sale, the retailer has kicked things up a notch for Cyber Monday. With the following Cyber Monday combos, you can grab the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price yet and get a free charger with your purchase. You also have the option to pick up a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in a similar bundle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger $229.99 $309.98 Save $79.99 Save 25% on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth) and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with the smartwatch. $229.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger $259.99 $339.98 Save $79.99 Save 23% on the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth) and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with your purchase. $259.99 at Amazon

The Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 are the cheapest models you can get at $229.99 and $259.99, respectively. But if you want LTE connectivity, you should purchase the LTE models by following the links below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, LTE) + 35W Duo Wall Charger $259.99 $359.99 Save $100 Buy the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE) at a 27% discount and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with the smartwatch. $259.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) + 35W Duo Wall Charger $289.99 $389.98 Save $99.99 Save $100 on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 LTE and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger with your purchase. $289.99 at Amazon

Those looking for something a bit more affordable will be glad to know that Amazon also has a similar offer on the older Galaxy Watch 4. You can grab the smartwatch for just $169.99 and get the same charger for free by following the link below. Alternatively, you can purchase Samsung's flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at a $80 discount and get a 35W charger with the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) + 35W Duo Wall Charger $169.99 $279.98 Save $109.99 Buy the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth) at an insanely low price of $169.99 and get a free 35W Samsung Duo Wall charger with your new smartwatch. $169.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + 35W Duo Wall Charger $179.99 $259.98 Save $79.99 Save $80 on Samsung's latest flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and get a 35W Samsung Duo Wall Charger for free. $179.99 at Amazon

For more amazing Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches and wireless earbuds, check out our Cyber Monday deals hub.