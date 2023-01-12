Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Snag the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 at its lowest price of $230 on Amazon by following the link below. If you want cellular connectivity, you can get the 40mm LTE variant for as little as $270. The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market, and it's a great pick if you're planning to buy a Galaxy S23 series device. Buy the 40mm Bluetooth model for $230 Buy the 40mm LTE model for $270

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and it's down to its lowest price on Amazon ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch event. It's a great buy for most Android users at its current price of $230 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and $270 for the 40mm LTE model, and it's the perfect pick for Galaxy smartphone users.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with all the health and fitness tracking features you can expect on a premium smartwatch, including continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, workout tracking, temperature sensing, and more. In addition, it offers various customizations and gives you access to a couple of exclusive features when paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and packs Samsung's Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a 284mAh battery that will last you a full day of use. It comes in a couple of cool colorways, and all variants are available at a discounted price. Grab yours right away before the deal expires.

If you're thinking of buying one of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series devices to go with your brand-new smartwatch, you can reserve it by following the link below and get up to $100 Samsung credit.