A new update has been released for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Watch 4 series. The update looks to be a minor one with the notes stating that it provides improved stability. But, those that have downloaded it so far have shed light on an important fix the minor update brings. While not officially noted, it looks like the raise to wake bug that has been plaguing many users over the past month or so has now been fixed.

The issue has been raised by numerous Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Watch 4 series owners over the past month, with some sharing videos of the watch, failing to stay awake after it's been raised. While the company never officially commented on the problem, it looks like the issue has been resolved with the latest update. This is a great fix considering the raise to wake feature is convenient, and for some essential, bringing an improved way to interact with the watch, while also extending battery life.

The update seems to be available to many users across the globe, so if you've been having the raise to wake problem or just wanted to get things up to date, you'll want to head into the setting menu to get things squared away. If you'd like to try it, you can head to the Watch Settings menu, then tap the Watch Software Update menu.

If the update is available in your region, you can begin the download and start the installation process. One thing to note is that the update doesn't bring a new security patch version, as it remains the same as the one that was delivered last month. Regardless, this is a good update and a welcome fix for those affected.

