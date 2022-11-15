The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Wear OS 3 smartwatches on the market right now. The watch offers an impressive AMOLED display, a sleek yet rugged design, and features all the health tracking features you'll most likely ever need. Now, for a limited time, during an early Black Friday sale, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is being discounted by up to $70 off. In addition to the discount, you're also going to be getting a free watch band.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro special is that it was constructed with athletes and durability in mind. The watch has a sapphire crystal that protects the AMOLED display and a titanium case that is not only light but also incredibly strong. The device sports a 590mAh battery, giving it more power than any Galaxy Watch before. Of course, with that added battery power, users will now be able to do more things with the watch for longer periods of time. For example, Samsung's new "Back Track" feature will allow users to trace their steps, making it easy to follow a path during a hike.

The newly redesigned BioActive Sensor gets even closer, providing more accurate results when measuring heart rates and other health data. The Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor (BIA) will also give you additional information about your body, like body fat and skeletal muscle. Furthermore, sleep tracking has also been improved, giving you more data about your night's sleep. For the most part, this is a pretty complete package when it comes to a watch running Wear OS 3.

As for colors, it comes in two different options, Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. By default, it will include one silicone band that is color matched to the watch. With the current promotion, not only do you get up to $70 off of the LTE model and $50 off the standard version, you will be able to choose another watch band for free.