Rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might feature sapphire glass and a titanium case

Recent reports suggest that Samsung might launch three new Wear OS smartwatches as part of its Galaxy Watch 5 lineup this year. The standard Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Classic could be accompanied by a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant this time around, which will likely be a premium offering with a couple of additional features. Although Samsung hasn’t released any official information about the Galaxy Watch 5 series so far, a new leak suggests that the upcoming ‘Pro’ model might feature tougher glass and a lightweight but more durable case.

The leak in question comes from renowned tipster Ice Universe, who claims that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will feature sapphire glass over its display. This should make it much more resistant to scratches in day-to-day use.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Sapphire glass

Titanium — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

In addition, Ice Universe notes that the ‘Pro’ model might also feature a titanium case, which will make it a bit lighter and much more durable than the other two models. If this information turns out to be accurate, Samsung will likely charge a hefty premium for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, as Apple does with the titanium Apple Watch Series 7. But we can’t be sure of that at the moment.

Currently, we have no further information about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s hardware. However, according to previous leaks, the premium Wear OS smartwatch will go by the codename Heart-Pro and model number SM-R92x. Samsung reportedly refers to the other two variants as Heart-S and Heart-M. These models will succeed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from last year and feature larger batteries.

Along with the sapphire glass and titanium case, what other improvements do you expect to see on the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.