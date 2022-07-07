Leaked Galaxy Watch 5 series renders give us a 360-degree view of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen multiple leaks about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series. So far, we’ve learned that Samsung will offer two models in the new lineup, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, both of which will feature larger batteries and faster charging capabilities. In addition, we’ve spotted details about the color variants for both models and the rumored pricing. However, none of the previous leaks have given us a look at the updated design. That changes today, as renowned leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (via 91mobiles), which give us a 360-degree view of Samsung’s next-gen Wear OS smartwatches.

The following renders give us our first look at the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, showcasing an updated design with a new magnetic strap and no rotating bezel around the display. Like the Galaxy Watch 4, it features two buttons on the right edge, with one of them featuring a red accent.

The watch also looks to have a microphone on the right edge and a speaker grille on the left edge. As spotted previously, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in two color variants — black and titanium.

The regular Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, isn’t all that different from the Galaxy Watch 4 in terms of design. It features a traditional watch-style strap, no rotating bezel, two buttons on the right edge, and a speaker grille on the left edge.

The non-Pro variant will come in a couple of additional colorways and two case sizes. Both models will likely be available in Bluetooth-only and LTE variants.

Looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro side-by-side, you’ll notice that the display on the premium model is slightly recessed. The raised bezel should do a decent job of protecting the display from nicks and bumps in day-to-day use. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t offer the same protection and it’s display sits flush with the bezel.

Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside its next-gen foldables sometime next month. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details about the upcoming Galaxy devices.

What do you think of the updated Galaxy Watch 5 series design? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 91mobiles