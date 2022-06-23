Galaxy Watch 5 series pricing details surface in latest leak

Leaks about Samsung’s upcoming devices have started gaining steam as we draw closer to the launch event. The company will likely unveil its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August. In addition, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro alongside the new foldables.

While Samsung hasn’t shared any details so far, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming devices through various leaks and rumors. For instance, we already know that Samsung will launch two models in the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup — the regular Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Leaks suggest that the Pro model will come in a single size option, while the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in two sizes. We’ve also learned that Samsung will offer bigger batteries on all models and almost double the fast charging speeds compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Late last week, a new leak from Evan Blass confirmed the sizing details and the color options for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, leaker Roland Quandt has confirmed the color variants and shared the pricing details for all the models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

40mm BT ~300 Euro

40mm LTE ~ 350 Euro

Pink Gold, Gray, Silver 44mm BT ~350 Euro

44mm LTE ~400 Euro

Blue, Gray, Silver Watch5 Pro

45mm BT ~490 Euro

45mm LTE ~540 Euro

Black, Titanium *price conversion and taxes may make numbers differ from actual MSRP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 22, 2022

In a recent tweet, Quandt revealed that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 would be available in three colors, Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver, at €300 for the Bluetooth model and €350 for the LTE model. On the other hand, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 would be available in Blue, Gray, and Silver color options at €350 for the Bluetooth model and €400 for the LTE model.

Lastly, the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would come in two colorways, Black and Titanium, and it will set you back €490 for the Bluetooth variant and €540 for the LTE variant. However, this might not be the final pricing across all regions. As Quandt notes, the final price might be slightly higher (or lower) based on regional taxes and conversion.

If these pricing details are accurate, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will be slightly more pricey than its predecessor. But that was to be expected, given the improvements Samsung will offer in the newer models. For the unaware, the Galaxy Watch 4 series launched at a starting price of €269 for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model and went up to €449 for the top-of-the-line 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE model.

Do you think the slight price bump is fair? Or would you rather have Samsung launch the new watches at the same price as the previous generation? Let us know in the comments section below.