Samsung is rolling out a fresh update for its latest smartwatches, introducing some new features and improvements. The latest update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro includes camera zoom controls for the Camera Controller app, which Samsung first announced last week. In addition, the software update brings support for a new device diagnostics tool and the latest security patches.

As per the official changelog, the new Camera Controller feature allows you to use the familiar pinch-to-zoom gesture to adjust the camera zoom level on your Galaxy Watch 5. However, Samsung notes that this feature is limited to select Galaxy flagships "released after the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1." Since the company is yet to release One UI 5.1 to any of its devices, you might not be able to use this gesture on your smartwatch following the update.

The new device diagnostics tool mentioned in the changelog will help users "check the proper performance of the Galaxy Watch's battery status, touch screen function, etc. on the connected phone," using updated versions of the Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable apps. Unfortunately, the updated apps are not live yet, so we can't provide detailed information about the tool.

Furthermore, the software update includes some stability improvements and the Android security patch for January 2023. Check out the full changelog in the section below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 R910XXU1AWA3 update changelog

New Camera Controller feature added Change zoom on your phone camera remotely through pinching in or out on the screen, or through rotating the bezel. *This feature is only supported on flagship models released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1.

Samsung Members A new "Connected device diagnostics" option has been added to check the proper performance of the Galaxy Watch's battery status, touch screen functions, etc. on the connected phone. *Please update Samsung Members and Galaxy Wearable app to the latest versions for using the 'Connected device diagnostics' feature.

Stability and reliability The stability has been improved.



Samsung has started rolling out the software update to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and it should arrive on your device in the coming days. We expect Samsung to extend the new features to the older Galaxy Watch 4 models shortly.

Source: Samsung update bulletin

Via: 9to5Google