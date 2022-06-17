The Galaxy Watch 5 & Watch 5 Pro could come in these colors

As we draw closer to Samsung’s next major launch event, leaks about its upcoming devices have started gaining momentum. We expect the company to unveil its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — during a Galaxy Unpacked event in August. In addition, Samsung will likely showcase the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro alongside its new foldables.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about these upcoming Galaxy devices, including details about hardware specifications, design changes, and more. Regarding the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, we know that Samsung will offer bigger batteries on its upcoming smartwatches and almost double the fast charging speeds.

Furthermore, we’ve learned that the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might feature sapphire glass and a titanium case. Leaks have also confirmed that Samsung will launch two size variants of the regular Galaxy Watch 5, while the Pro model will come in only one size option. Now, a new leak from Evan Blass confirms the sizing details and reveals the color options you could get with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Thought you guys might find this interesting. pic.twitter.com/VTPqOVhPwo — Ev (@evleaks) June 16, 2022

As per the leak, Samsung will offer a couple of color options for each model in the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. Both variants of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 will come in Silver and Graphite colorways, with the smaller model getting an additional Pink Gold option and the larger getting an exclusive Sapphire colorway. The premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in two colorways — Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colorways confirm previous rumors about Samsung using premium materials like sapphire glass and titanium on the high-end model.

Samsung hasn’t revealed any official information about the Galaxy Watch 5 series. But we expect the company to share some details in the weeks leading up to the launch event. Speaking of which, we don’t have a date for the launch event yet. However, based on last year’s launch timeline, we speculate that the upcoming Galaxy foldables and smartwatches could land in August.