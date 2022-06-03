Galaxy Watch 5 & Watch 5 Pro spotted in latest Samsung Health beta

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen multiple leaks about Samsung’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatches. The leaks have revealed that Samsung will drop the ‘Classic’ branding from this year’s premium Galaxy Watch in favor of the overused ‘Pro’ moniker. We’ve also learned that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will feature premium materials, like sapphire glass and a titanium case. In addition, the leaks suggest that both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will pack larger batteries compared to their predecessors. Although Samsung hasn’t made anything official, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have now been spotted in the latest beta release of the Samsung Health app.

According to 9to5Google, the latest beta build of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22.0.069) includes mentions of Samsung’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatches next to placeholder images. Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also appeared in the Samsung Health app about a month ahead of the official launch last year.

The Samsung Health beta does not reveal any more information about the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but the absence of a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic confirms that Samsung is sunsetting the ‘Classic’ lineup this year. This falls in line with a recent leak from GalaxyClub, which revealed three codenames for the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup. The leak suggested that Samsung could launch three models in the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup with the codenames Heart-S, Heart-L, and Heart-Pro. Based on the latest leak, we suspect that Samsung will launch the regular Galaxy Watch 5 in two sizes (explaining the ‘M’ and ‘L’ in the codenames) and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a single size option.

At the moment, we don’t have any further information about Samsung’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatches. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Via: 9to5Google