Now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 are all officially available, the company is keeping consumer interest high with new deals and promotions on some of its most popular releases. Right now, for a limited time, when you pick up a Galaxy Watch 6, you can score a $70 gift card, free fabric band, and up to $250 trade-in credit. Samsung is also offering a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim with the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+, in addition to up to $650 trade-in credit with an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: The latest refinement in the Galaxy Tab series, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 has a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the latest middle device in the premium Galaxy Tab range. It's got a 12.4-inch AMOLED X2 screen running at 60-120Hz, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, and up to 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's highest-end 2023 tablet. It offers a gorgeous 14.6-inch display, S Pen support, 5G connectivity, and much more! It's available in Beige and Graphite colorways.

If you've been looking to get a new smartwatch or tablet, these deals are going to be right up your alley. When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S9, you're getting the same great performance with each tablet thanks to its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but with each version, you'll get a choice of three different screen sizes.

No matter which one you choose, you really can't go wrong here. Samsung's known for building some of the best Android tablets to date, and the Tab S9 series is no different. Just be sure when you add the tablet to your cart, you also see that the Book Cover Keyboard Slim is also added at no charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest and greatest from Samsung. It features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life.

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic aren't revolutionary, Samsung's building on a fantastic base that it has refined over the years of producing smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 6 is a slim and minimal-looking smartwatch but still packs plenty of health, wellness, and sleep-tracking features. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers the same internals and features but comes with a slightly larger screen and also a physical rotating bezel that can be used to control the menu system on the watch. Both smartwatches are great options, especially when you can score a $70 gift card with purchase and save a little extra if you have something to trade in.