Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 at its Unpacked event next month, and a steady stream of leaks over the past few weeks have already revealed a few interesting tidbits about it. That includes the possible comeback of the physical rotating bezel, which was a trademark feature for many of Samsung's older smartwatches before it was removed from the Watch 5 series last year. Now a new regulatory listing has seemingly revealed the identity of the chipset that will be powering the next-gen Samsung smartwatch.

According to a Bluetooth SIG listing (h/t @Tech_Reve), the Galaxy Watch 6 will be powered by the Exynos W930. It will be a much-needed upgrade over the Exynos W920 that powered two successive generations of the Galaxy Watch, including the Watch 4 and Watch 5. Curiously, the W930 carries the model number S5E5515, which is the same as that of the W920, leading some to speculate whether the new chip will simply be a higher-clocked version of the existing SoC.

Meanwhile, the Bluetooth SIG listing further revealed that the Exynos W930 will support Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi when used together with a compatible RF chip. As for the watch itself, recent leaks have revealed some of its probable specifications, including upgraded batteries. According to official regulatory documents from China, the base 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 could have a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm model could ship with a 425mAh unit. The two Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models will also apparently come with similar-sized batteries, with the 42mm model said to sport a 300mAh battery and the larger 46mm variant rumored to come with a 425mAh unit.

Alongside the larger batteries, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to feature another major upgrade. According to rumors, they could ship with microLED displays instead of the SuperAMOLED panels, offering further battery life improvements over their predecessors.