Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $50 gift card when you preorder Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life. $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $50 gift card when you preorder The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest and greatest from Samsung. It features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

For some years now, Samsung has made some of the best smartwatches available, making it a top choice for anyone with an Android smartphone. With the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, Samsung builds on its predecessors, offering the most complete hardware and software experience.

Of course, there's a lot to love here, like the larger displays, bigger batteries, the return of the rotating physical bezel with the Classic, updated software with enhanced features, and more. Although we're still in the preorder phase for the watches, we've been scouring the internet to find some of the best deals available.

The latest promotions from Amazon and Best Buy will be right up your alley. By preordering now, you can get a $50 gift card for a limited time. You're free to use this gift card on whatever you like, but it might be a good idea to buy some extra watch bands, or just pick up some extra cables and chargers. If you order from Best Buy, as an added bonus, you'll also get a free Fabric Band.

If you're a little hesitant about the new watches and want a bit more clarity, be sure to check out our hands-on with both wearables. The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399.99. Just be sure to preorder your Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic from Amazon and Best Buy soon, because once the preorder period ends, this deal will no longer be available.