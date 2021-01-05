Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and get started on your fitness journey

As you may have heard, the first Samsung Unpacked of the year is coming up very soon, and it will include information on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and more. But for frugal shoppers, new technology unveils mean something else entirely… big savings on what is now “outdated” gear! Most Samsung products are on the bleeding edge of technology, so year-old tech is still better than current tech for other companies. One item that’s on a deep discount now that it’s 2021? The Galaxy Watch Active 2.

There are more than a few reasons to get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 now, as well. It’s the start of the new year, which means that many have their New Year’s resolutions in mind. Many people have health and fitness in mind for the new year in the best of times, but even more for 2021, as most of us spent a lot of last year cooped up. The Active 2 is perfect for tracking your health, with readings for your heart rate, automatically tracking exercises, and more. The Active 2’s battery also lasts more than a day on a single charge. Track your health all day, then charge it up at night!

Also, even though I have the Galaxy Fit 2, I find the Samsung Health app very helpful. The app tracks everything you’d need to know about your health, whether it comes from the Active 2 or you are entering it manually, and it does so easily. I had a lot of trouble finding one app to do everything health-related that I wanted it to do, and Samsung Health comes very, very close to having everything I need. Coupled with a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the app does a great job tracking what you need to know for healthier habits.

Right now, on Amazon, the 44mm model of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $150 off, which brings the total down to $250. You can also sign up for a payment plan and pay $50 over five months! No Prime Rewards card is needed.