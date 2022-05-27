Samsung’s rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; design and key specs revealed

Samsung’s XCover series is quite a departure from other Galaxy phones, offering a rugged build with MIL-STD-810 certification, IP68 rating, and, wait for it, a removable battery. It’s been two years since Samsung released the Galaxy XCover Pro, and we’re still waiting for a direct successor. But the long wait might end soon, as the Galaxy XCover Pro 2 has been spotted on the Google Play Console.

The Google Play Console listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals key details about the upcoming rugged phone (SM-G736U), including its design and specifications. Interestingly, the listing hints that the phone may not be marketed as the Galaxy XCover 2 Pro, as suggested by previous rumors. Instead, it may hit the market as the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which would mean it’s a successor to the Galaxy XCover 5 that launched last year.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The listing also includes a render of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro/XCover Pro 2, showcasing its waterdrop notch display. The overall design is in line with OnLeak’s leaked renders from March. OnLeaks’ renders revealed a dual-camera setup on the back, a hardware button at the top, a 3.5.mm audio jack, and a USB type C port.

As far as hardware is concerned, the phone is said to feature an FHD+ display though it’s unclear if it’s an AMOLED panel or LCD. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM. On the software front, the device will run Android 12 out of the box with One UI on top. Details about the battery and charging speed aren’t known, but we hope the phone will retain the removable battery and removable back panel.

It’s unclear when the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will hit the market. But considering its Play Console appearance, the official launch shouldn’t be too far away.

Via: MySmartPrice, OnLeaks