The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is now available through Verizon

Samsung unveiled its latest rugged devices, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4, earlier this year. The new rugged tablet went on sale in the U.S. late last month for a starting price of $649. Now, it’s time for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is finally available for purchase through Verizon, and it will be available through Samsung’s website, Amazon, and other IT partners and carriers later this month. If you’re in the market for a durable Android smartphone, the XCover 6 Pro is a great pick. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display that offers increased sensitivity, making it easy to use when it’s wet or while using gloves.

On the inside, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 6GB RAM, and 127GB internal storage. You also get a 4,050mAh removable battery with 15W wired charging support, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Although the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro packs mid-range hardware, it justifies the ‘Pro’ label with all the durability improvements it offers. The device features a rugged shell that protects it from drops, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification. The device also features Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the display.

Furthermore, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with two programmable buttons that you can customize to trigger any function quickly. It also offers support for a couple of enterprise-specific features that let you use it as an enterprise-grade barcode scanner through Knox Capture or as a walkie-talkie.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is the latest rugged smartphone from Samsung, featuring a 6.6-inch high refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 778G chip, and a durable construction. Buy from Verizon

You can buy the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro through Verizon by making a one-time payment of $599.99 or for a monthly installment of $16.66 for a period of 36 months at 0% APR. Currently, Samsung has not shared pricing and availability details about the enterprise-specific accessories for the device. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.