Save $150 on the rough and tough Galaxy XCover Pro with this Amazon Prime Day deal

For those who tend to be not so gentle with their electronics, a rugged smartphone like the Galaxy XCover Pro might be the best investment. Featuring a robust build with MIL-STD-810 certification and IP68 water and dust protection, the Galaxy XCover is a phone that can take some beating and rough handling. And thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can pick it up at its lowest price.

Usually available for $499, the Galaxy XCover Pro is currently 30% off for $349.99. It’s an unlocked model and works on both AT&T and Verizon.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy XCover Pro is not a looker, but it can take some serious beating, including repeated drops from up to 1.5 meters and exposure to liquids. In terms of hardware, it features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it’s powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that’s expandable via a microSD card. A dual-camera setup is on the back, featuring a 25MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy XCover Pro has a 4,050mAh removable battery that supports 15W fast charging. On the software side, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box. However, an update to Android 11 with One UI 3.0 is already available.

Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, Samsung Knox, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

If you’re not quite sold on the Galaxy XCover Pro, not to worry. There’s no shortage of great smartphone deals on Prime Day. The Galaxy A53 is down to its lowest price ever and can be had for just $325 (today only). It has better hardware than the Galaxy XCover and also has an IP67 rating for water and dust protection. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE are also seeing a price slash of 30%.