Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale for $800 today ($200 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best Android phones at the moment, particularly if you’re in the market for a folding phone. The phone started at $999 when it was released earlier this year, but there have been a few sales, like a $500 discount for the Verizon-only model during Cyber Monday. Now the carrier-unlocked version is on sale for $799.99 at multiple retailers, a discount of $200 from the usual price.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a 1.9-inch outer AMOED screen, a folding 6.7-inch inner AMOLED 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage (the 128GB model is $799.99), a battery capacity of 3,300mAh, and two rear cameras. The phone’s main selling point is that it folds in half like a flip phone, giving it a smaller physical footprint (when closed) than just about any other modern smartphone. The phone ships with Android 11 (One UI 3.0), and it will receive three years of Android OS updates and at least four years of security patches.

This isn’t quite as great of a sale as the $500 discount from Cyber Monday, but that discount was only at Best Buy, and only for the Verizon-locked model. This sale is at multiple stores and applies to the carrier-unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3, so you can use it with just about any carrier in the United States without fiddling with unlock codes. Just pop in your SIM card — or go through the setup process for eSIM, if your network supports that — and you’re good to go.

Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review for full impressions about the phone. Spoiler alert, it’s a pretty great phone, if you know you want a folding device. We also have a roundup of the best Android phones, as well as a list of the best phones overall, if the Z Flip 3 isn’t a good fit for you.