Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 pre-orders far exceed Samsung’s previous foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are a pair of foldables from Samsung that likely sums up the best of what a foldable phone can be right now. As the technology has matured since the very first Fold, we’ve seen these devices go from being incredibly niche to being a whole lot more affordable and practical. It seems that the general public agrees with that statement too, as in just 10 days since pre-orders began, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have already surpassed all of Samsung foldable sales in all of 2021.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers,” Samsung said in a statement.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review (Part 1) – The future of technology, unfolding under our very eyes

If you’re looking at picking up one of the new foldables, we’ve compared them so you can figure out which one is the best for you. U.S. consumers can still avail of pre-order offers up until midnight ET on Thursday, August 26th. You can get $200 Samsung Credit with the Z Fold 3 and $150 Samsung Credit with the Z Flip 3 when pre-ordering on Samsung’s site or through partnered carriers. Customers who pre-order are also eligible to be among the first to redeem a 12-month complimentary CLEAR membership through Galaxy Z Premier. These smartphones have clearly been a success when compared to the company’s previous foldable smartphones, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for foldable display technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable that offers a bigger outer display, high refresh rate inner display, and top-of-the-line hardware. Pre-order from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone. It brings several improvements over the previous model, including high refresh rate displays, an under-screen camera, and top-of-the-line hardware. Pre-order from Samsung

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3