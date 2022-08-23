CoverScreen OS is now available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The barebones software experience for the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was one of my main issues with the device. Even though it was larger than the cover screen on its predecessor, it didn’t offer much functionality. The cover screen only provided support for six widgets and a few customization options, which meant I had to open the device whenever I wanted to do anything substantial. CoverScreen OS by XDA Recognized Developer jagan2 addressed this pain point by giving me access to a more substantial software experience on the cover screen. If you’ve just bought yourself a brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4, you’d be glad to know that CoverScreen OS now supports Samsung’s latest flip phone, and you should try it out if you want to do more on its cover screen.

For the unaware, CoverScreen OS is a third-party app that simulates a significantly more functional secondary screen OS for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It gives you access to a full app drawer, lets you open apps (and even some games) on the cover screen, supports third-party widgets, provides access to quick settings toggles, and even features a powerful media player card. Furthermore, you can use CoverScreen OS to reply to messages and add an LED notification indicator on the cover screen.

Here’s a quick overview of all the features you can get with CoverScreen OS on your Galaxy Z Flip 4:

App drawer

Caller ID screen for VoIP apps (WhatsApp, Telegram, Line, etc.)

Support for all third-party homescreen widgets

Quick toggles for various device settings

Navigation gesture support

Notification support

Powerful media playback controls with support for multiple sessions and an interactive progress bar

Voice, QWERTY, and T9 keyboard support

On-screen LED notification indicator/Edge Lighting

Flex Mode support

For more information on CoverScreen OS and instructions on setting it up on your Galaxy Z Flip 4, check out the XDA forum thread linked below.

Note that CoverScreen OS is still in development, and you might experience some issues while using it on your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

