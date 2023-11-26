Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get exclusive savings in the Samsung Shop app The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023. The handset delivers when it comes to performance, offers a sleek design, and can now be had for hundreds less thanks to this incredible deal. You can now score exclusive savings with the Samsung Shop app that knocks 25% off for a limited time. In order to qualify, click the link below, install the free app, and enter your trade-in information to get the best price on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. $1000 at Samsung

Cyber Monday is bringing plenty of outrageous deals on popular products like laptops, SSDs, and more. But if you're looking for a fantastic deal on one of the best foldable smartphones of this year, then look no further than this exclusive Samsung promotion that drops the phone down to just $300.

With that said, if you're looking to score this major deal, you're going to need to install the Samsung Shop app first. This is the only way to unlock the exclusive deal that will save you 25% off the final cost of the phone. In order to get the best possible price, you're going to want to download the app for free, head to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 product page, choose your product, and start the trade-in process that will get you up to $600 in credit.

Once you've completed all of the above, you should be able to head to the check-out page, where you'll see the credit for your device, along with an exclusive 25% discount. As soon as all of this is complete, you should see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $300, which is an absolute steal. Now, as far as why the Z Flip 5 takes top honors as one of the best foldable phones out this year, you're getting a sleek design, impressive and large cover display, with plenty of power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

In addition, you're getting reliability with Samsung, with the brand pushing updates to the handset frequently that brings new software improvements and features. Of course, you're also going to get pretty good cameras here, with a dual 12MP setup. If all of this sounds like something you're looking for, you're going to want to grab this deal while you can, which means downloading the Samsung Shop app, populating your trade in, and confirming your purchase.