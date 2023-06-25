Samsung is still a month away from officially announcing its next-gen foldables, but multiple leaks over the weekend have seemingly left very little to the imagination. On Saturday, official renders and the full spec sheets of the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 were leaked in all their glory, and now a live shot of the Flip 5 has been posted online after the device was spotted in the wild.

The photo was leaked on Twitter late Saturday night by tipster @Tech_Reve, and shows what appears to be an encased Galaxy Z Flip 5. From the image, we can see the device in its folded state, with the cover display showing an analog clock as part of the phone's Always-on-Display feature. As for the case, it has cutouts for the power button, the volume rocker, the two outer cameras, and the flash, but covers much of the frame otherwise. The tipster didn't reveal anything else in their tweet, so it's impossible to know how they got their hands on the image.

Interestingly, we can see a BMW keyfob next to the Z Flip 5, although we don't know if that's significant in any way. Samsung and BMW not only have an existing alliance to manufacture EV batteries, but the partnership also extends to smartphones. The South Korean consumer electronics giant recently launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW Edition that comes with some fantastic collector items, like a BMW themed case, a key ring with interchangeable emblems, a wireless charger, and more. It remains to be seen if such a collaboration will also happen with the Z Flip 5, but for now, the presence of the keyfob doesn't really tell us anything one way or another.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Unpacked event next month as the successor to last year's Z Flip 4. Alongside the Flip 5, the company is also expected to unveil a slew of other gadgets, including the Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3.