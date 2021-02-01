Samsung’s other foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, just got a hefty price drop

I love the concept of foldable phones. I loved my flip phones back in the day (I know, I’m ancient), and some of the foldables on the market replicate that old-school feeling with new-school technology. The problem is with the price–foldables are still relatively new, and the high prices match that fact. So when the Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets a hefty $250 price drop, you tend to notice!

With the next iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip reportedly delayed, it’s still a great time to get the original Z Flip! Samsung appears to agree, too, as they’ve taken $250 off the price of the 5G model of the foldable. Originally $1,449, now you can pick up the compact smartphone for just $1,199! That puts the Z Fold more in line with Samsung’s other premium flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Ironically, the 4G model of the Galaxy Z Flip is at $1,299. You might as well go with the 5G model even if your carrier doesn’t support it yet.

Better yet, if you have a phone to trade in, you can save even more. Granted, the max trade-in value will be reserved for the latest and greatest models of smartphones, but a discount is a discount, so make sure to see if it’s worth it for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G! You can now get the foldable phone for $1,199. Save even more with an eligible trade-in!

You may be wondering, though, what about the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which XDA named the best smartphone of 2020? Unfortunately, the larger foldable is still at the full $1,999 price, but you can save up to $1,000 on a trade-in. Who knows, maybe you have the perfect phone that’ll take a large chunk off that price tag!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still full price, but it might be preferable to you. You can knock a large chunk off the price with an eligible trade-in!

Honestly, though, I think I like the smaller form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip–I don’t need what’s essentially a mini laptop myself! But which do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!