Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 can multitask even better with the One UI 3.1 update

Samsung is bringing One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, introducing new features and improved multitasking. The update builds on features we saw introduced to the foldable earlier this year.

With One UI 3.1, Samsung said the multitasking experience is simpler and more efficient. “On the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can now instantly return to up to three previously opened Multi-Active Windows on the Main Screen via the Recents tab,” Samsung said in a blog post. “Users can also bring two Multi-Active Windows directly from the Main Screen to the Cover Screen via the Recents tab.”

Image: Samsung

Samsung said that the update also allows you to launch Multi-Active Window directly from notifications in the Quick Panel. You can do this by long-pressing on a notification and dragging it to open apps with Multi-Active Window.

On the whole, Samsung said One UI 3.1 makes routine interactions easier on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. For example, you can turn off the screen by touching it with your palm or a double tap. That means you don’t have to strain yourself by reaching for the power button. Little improvements like making the screen easier to sleep add up to a much more pleasant experience.

One UI 3.1 also brings improvements to the Camera app. With a new “Flex mode,” you can adjust the position of the controls for greater comfort. Samsung said these changes come after listening to feedback from Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners. Samsung has also added a delete and share button to the preview windows in Flex mode.

Image: Samsung

Samsung said notifications in the Quick Panel are now categorized, and you can switch between media controls in the Quick Panel by swiping. The company said the weather widgets on the Cover and Main Screen have also been synced.

Finally, Samsung said when making video calls in Flex mode, Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners can fill the top half of the display with the video of the person they’re talking to. Samsung has also updated the Light and Dark themes to provide extra depth.

Image: Samsung

Samsung originally released One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy S21 series, before rolling it out to more Galaxy devices. The update should be rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now.