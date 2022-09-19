Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 receives new multitasking features with One UI 4.1.1 update

Samsung debuted One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L with its latest flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The update introduced a host of new features and optimizations for large-screen devices, including a Taskbar, multitasking gestures, first-party app optimizations, and more. Soon after the launch event, Samsung rolled out One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L to its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The company then released it for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this month and confirmed that the update would also make it to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the original Galaxy Z Fold in the coming weeks. As promised, Samsung is now rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, bringing new multitasking features to the aging foldable.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (firmware version F916BXXU2HVHA) has started rolling out to users in Germany. It’s currently available for the global model (model no. SM-F916B), but it should reach other regional variants over the next few days.

As per the changelog highlighted on Samsung’s website, the update includes the new Taskbar, multitasking gestures, and first-party app optimizations for large-screen devices. In addition, it packs the new OCR feature that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, advanced search support for the My Files app, custom call backgrounds for contacts, and the Android security patches for September 2022.

If you haven’t received One UI 4.1.1 on your Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings. To learn more about the changes included in the release, follow the source link below to the complete changelog.

Have you received One UI 4.1.1 on your Galaxy Z Fold 2? What’s your favorite new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung