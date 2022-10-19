Samsung extends One UI 5 beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 2

After rolling out beta builds of One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the last few days, Samsung has now extended the beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The beta program is currently limited to South Korea, but it should go live in other regions shortly.

If you’d like to try the first One UI 5 beta on your Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can enroll in the program by tapping on the beta announcement banner in the Samsung Members app. Once Samsung approves your application, you should receive the beta build via an OTA update.

In addition to the first One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has also started rolling out the second beta build (firmware version ZVJ9) to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The update is currently rolling out in South Korea and India, and it brings several bug fixes and improvements for the camera app and video editor.

The company has also released the second beta build for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the U.S. (firmware version ZVJ8), which fixes a couple of bugs. The update measures 391.5MB and packs the Android security patches for October 2022.

Samsung has been steadily ramping up the One UI 5 beta program for its devices, and it shouldn’t be long before the flagship Galaxy S22 series receives the first stable update. Other flagship devices in the company’s lineup should follow soon thereafter, along with a few Galaxy A series devices. Currently, Samsung has not extended the One UI 5 beta program to its budget-friendly Galaxy M series, but the devices should receive beta builds before the end of this year.

Have you received the first One UI 5 beta on your Galaxy Z Fold 2? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums (1,2,3,4)

Via: XDA Forums, Twitter