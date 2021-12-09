Stable One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 seems to be buggy

After rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 lineup last month, Samsung began seeding the new update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this week. The stable rollout of One UI 4.0 for both phones is currently underway in South Korea and Serbia, with more regions to follow suit in the coming weeks. While many owners are looking forward to trying out the new software, it looks like the update is filled with quite a few bugs and issues.

According to multiple reports on Samsung forums (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners are facing various issues after installing the latest stable One UI 4.0 update. Some users claim that their phone went into recovery mode during the update, thus soft bricking the device.

Meanwhile, those who were able to successfully install the update are facing issues like screen flickering, poor performance, dark mode not working properly, the Dual Messanger feature not working with some apps, and the broken camera app. There are also reports of users unable to take screenshots or access Netflix or YouTube.

Following user complaints, Samsung has reportedly halted the update rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 and reside in South Korea or Serbia, we advise you to hold off on installing the new One UI 4.0 update and wait until Samsung release a fresh build with bug fixes.

Samsung is currently testing the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for several other legacy flagships, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 lineup, and Galaxy S10 series.

Have you noticed any bugs or weird issues after updating your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 to One UI 4.0? Let us know in the comments below.