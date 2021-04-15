The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have an S Pen slot

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung made a bold step by adding support for the S Pen, which has been for several years a hallmark feature of the Galaxy Note lineup, to the point it was often was the sole reason for some buyers to go for a Note device instead of an S series. The S21 Ultra lacks an S Pen slot like the one in the Note 20 Ultra, but the S Pen is fully supported, and you can even purchase it separately together with a case that can hold it. And Samsung seems to be more invested in the S Pen than ever before, as it’s also rumored that their 2021 foldables, including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, are also coming with S Pen support.

However, if you were hoping to see an S Pen slot just like you would see one on the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup, then we have bad news for you: it may not have one after all, if a report from South Korean website NaverNews is to be believed. It would still have support for the S Pen, but it’ll be just like the S21 Ultra: an external accessory. Previous rumors, leaks, and even a patent hinted at the device having a Note-esque S Pen slot.

While it could’ve been in Samsung’s plans at some point, the reason why they’re leaving it off the table is pretty simple: there’s not enough space inside. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, so that phone is probably coming pretty tightly packed inside.

We would’ve loved it, though: S Pen support makes a lot of sense in big devices like the ones in the Fold lineup. Luckily, though, S Pen support is seemingly still happening, and we may get something similar to Samsung’s S Pen cases for the S21 Ultra so you can take the pen around with you.