Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 users can now try One UI 5 on the beta channel

Samsung extended the One UI 5 beta program to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note 20 series users in the U.S. and South Korea earlier today. The beta update is now also available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to recent posts on the Samsung Community forums, the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is live in the U.S. and South Korea. Samsung has already started rolling out the first beta update (firmware version ZVJ8), which brings all the new features introduced in Android 13 to the flagship foldable. The update also includes the Android security patches for October 2022, along with a couple of useful Samsung-exclusive features.

If you’d like to try out One UI 5 on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 ahead of the stable release, you can enroll in the beta program by tapping on the beta announcement banner in the Samsung Members app and filling out the registration form. Once Samsung approves your application, you should receive the first beta build via an OTA update.

As mentioned earlier, One UI 5 brings all the new features Google introduced with Android 13. In addition, it packs Samsung-exclusive features like stackable widget support, new gestures for split screen view, and improvements for the My Files app. The update also introduces a new Bixby Text Call feature to help you answer calls with text, a Modes feature that lets you create customized device settings profiles, Video Wallpaper support for the lockscreen, and a new Smart Suggestions widget.

For more details on what’s new in One UI 5, check out our hands-on preview and other coverage linked above.

Have you received the first One UI 5 beta on your Galaxy Z Fold 3? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums (1,2)

Via: Reddit