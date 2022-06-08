The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come with up to 1TB of internal storage

Leaks about Samsung’s next foldables are coming in thick and fast. Last month, we got our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 through leaked renders. Now a new report has shed light on storage options for the upcoming foldables.

SamMobile reports that the top-end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a whopping 1TB of storage. That’s double what the highest-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers. SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W are among the models identified to have 1TB storage. The 512GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs about $1,899, so it’s very likely the 1TB option will reach the $2000 mark.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 won’t be the first Samsung phone to come with 1TB storage. You can already pick up the Galaxy S22 Ultra with that much storage for $1,599.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also get a storage boost. In a separate leak, SamMobile reveals that the top model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come equipped with 512GB of storage. Currently, the top variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 tops out at 256GB of storage. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 don’t offer a micro SD card slot, and that’s likely going to be the case with the upcoming phones, too. So it definitely makes sense to provide users with more storage options.

Samsung’s next foldables are expected to arrive in Q3 this year. Both phones will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and offered in many exciting colors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could pack a bigger battery, a larger exterior display, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be an iterative upgrade, featuring a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch cover display with slightly tweaked aspect ratios.

Source: SamMobile [1], [2]