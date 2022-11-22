Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1400 $1800 Save $400 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. $1400 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just a fantastic foldable, but it's also one of the best phones you can buy in 2022. It only brings a few small improvements over its predecessor, but the result is a great foldable that's very easy to recommend to more people. If you were waiting for a good deal to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 then we've got some news for you: Best Buy has a solid deal in play and there are no strings attached to this one.

You can save $400 on an unlocked variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now as a part of Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The discount is applicable on both 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the phone, and they're both available in Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black colors. One of the best things about this deal is that there are no strings attached to it, meaning you don't have to purchase a bundle or trade in your existing phone for this deal. It's an instant $400 discount and Best Buy will also give you four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited with this purchase. You can, however, bring an old phone for a trade-in to save more money if you want.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a beautiful 7.6-inch foldable screen with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. There's also a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel on the front that lets you use the phone without having to unfold it all the time. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the fastest phones around thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and it also has an impressive triple camera setup at the back. You can learn more about it in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.