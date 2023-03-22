Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1050 $1800 Save $750 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones on the market today. $1050 at Samsung

Samsung's been having some excellent deals so far this week, but if you're looking for a great deal on one of the best foldable smartphones out right now, this is going to be the promotion for you. Samsung is currently offering an incredible trade-in deal that knocks up to $750 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing it down to just a little over a $1000. That means you can have one of the best foldable smartphones on the market, and get it for just a fraction of the price when it launched. Of course, this promotional pricing won't last long, so you'll want to get it while you can.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, packing 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. When it comes to the display, you're going to get an exterior display that measures in at 6.2 inches, and an internal display that measures in at 7.6 inches. Both displays will have an adaptive refresh rate and can go as high as 120Hz. As far as battery life goes, you can expect all day use with the 4,400mAh capacity battery, and the 25W wired quick charging can have you up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

As far as the cameras, you're looking at a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. Of course, you'll get the usual array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port. Perhaps something more unique about this handset is that it offers support for a stylus, giving you a new option to jot down notes, sketch an idea, or maybe even something more. Overall, this is the best foldable smartphone out there right now, and while there are more powerful units out there in 2023, this one gets most things right. So, if you've been itching to get a foldable, the time is right, and so is the price.