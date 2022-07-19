New Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders showcase the devices in all colorways

After sharing renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earlier this month, renowned leaker Evan Blass is back again with new renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest renders give us a good look at Samsung’s next-gen foldables in all colorways.

The following renders (via 91mobiles) showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three colors — phantom black, beige, and gray-green. Although the renders focus on the foldable main screen, a closer look confirms that Samsung’s next flagship foldable will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and volume rocker on the right edge. On the opposite edge, you’ll spot the SIM card slot.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you zoom in on the top edge of the right half of the display, you’ll also spot two in-display sensors. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 included an in-display selfie shooter, we suspect that one of these sensors will be used for the same purpose. But we don’t have any information on the other sensor at the moment.

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we also get a look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in four colors — gray, purple, gold, and light blue. As with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders, the ones for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 focus on the folding inner display. But they do reveal a few other details about the device.

As you can see in the attached image, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and volume rocker on the right edge. The device features a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge, sandwiched between the speaker grille and two holes (presumably for the microphone). You can also spot the selfie shooter housed within a hole-punch cutout at the top of the inner display and the earpiece carved into the bezel around the display.

Currently, Blass has not shared other renders of Samsung’s upcoming foldables. But the leaker says they will release renders showcasing the devices from different angles and in special edition Thom Browne and Bespoke colorways in the days leading up to the launch. Speaking of which, a recently leaked invite for the upcoming Samsung launch event suggests that Samsung could unveil the new foldables on August 10.

Via: 91mobiles

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3